Diaz-Canel attends the inauguration of the III International Congress of Science and Education

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez attends today the inauguration of the III International Congress “Science and Education” at the Convention Palace in this capital.

Accompanying the Head of State, and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Sucely Morfa, member of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector, the members of the Central Committee of the PCC and deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Inés María Champán Waugh and Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, Naima Trujillo Barreto, Minister of Education, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, and Orlando Terre Camacho, president of the Council of Academics and Researchers of Latin America.

A conference on the III Improvement of the National Education System: its implementation in the government management system based on Science, Technology and Innovation takes place on this first day, led by Dr. C. Silvia Navarro Quintero, director of the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences of Cuba.

In this afternoon’s session, the V Global Meeting of Academic and Research Products in Education will take place, with the participation of 15 countries and, as a novelty, the presentation of the 2024 World Children’s Prize.

The Necessary Education, Open Science: Education and Research colloquiums will also be held with the participation of Cuban and international experts who will discuss innovation and scientific research from the field of instruction, educational policies and models, universal accessibility, the Sustainable Development Goals and its impact in this sector.

The event, which will be held until June 19, has the presence of more than 300 delegates from 15 countries, an opportunity for academic and scientific dialogue in the context of practical actions related to teaching, science and culture at an international level, from a comprehensive approach to the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda.