Díaz-Canel highlights approval of the International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted Tuesday the approval by the UNGA, the United Nations General Assembly, of the G77 proposal to establish September 16 as the International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South.

In his account on the social network X, the dignitary described the event as another contribution in favor of the sustainable development of the peoples.

We are pleased with the approval by #AGNU of the G77 proposal agreed at the Havana Summit to establish September 16 as International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South.

In the final document of the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Havana on September 15-16, 2023, under the pro tempore presidency of Cuba, the attendees agreed to declare a day for Science, Technology and Innovation in the South.

The proposal came from the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, who attended the meeting on behalf of the President of her country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During her speech on the first day of the event, she stated that this “is a transcendental forum to achieve an articulate voice in favor of sustainable development in the South in all areas and of those who create wealth in the countryside, the city and the mines”.

Bárcena referred to the urgent needs of humanity, and considered it essential to build a better world with the support of the G77 and China, “to speak with one voice in what concerns us, such as South-South relations and cooperation,” she said.