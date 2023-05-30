Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel defended Monday the thesis that government management should be based on the science and innovation system to urgently solve the problems that delay development. “When a complex situation arises, the first thing to […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel defended Monday the thesis that government management should be based on the science and innovation system to urgently solve the problems that delay development.

“When a complex situation arises, the first thing to do is to seek support in scientific research,” stressed the head of state in his inaugural lecture at the First International Scientific Convention of the University of Havana, Saber-UH 2023.

“We have to achieve intersectoriality, while continuing to work in the valuable field of social sciences to achieve better results in government management,” the dignitary pointed out at the Yara cinema in Havana.

He defended the strategy of promoting and increasing doctoral training, since it is vital to have highly qualified personnel to carry out development programs based on science, technology and innovation.

“At this time it is imperative the development of the territories, say municipalities and provinces. From those points, the country has to start moving forward, and for that there are working groups with scientific advice,” Díaz-Canel said.

Among the main functions of the government management system, he defined that it allows, among other things, to set priorities, apply knowledge in decision-making; support the formulation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies; promote interactions and eliminate barriers.

He added that the management system created allows for systematic dialogue between scientists and government, “and that style of work can be extended to address other complex problems,” he said.

“We want a great impact of knowledge on development, not only in the scientific field, but also in local projects, among other sectors in the country,” he said.

He added that it is not only about innovating in technology, but also in structures, organization and management processes.

The president recalled the scenario experienced by the country marked by the economic battle and the intensified blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years.

Such policy deprived Cuba, during the most complex stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, of obtaining pulmonary ventilators and supplies.