Havana, Cuba.- Cuba was the guest of honor for the International Day celebrations in the city of Hangzhou, in southwestern China.

The island’s ambassador to China, Alberto Blanco, expressed that this invitation was an opportunity to strengthen cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries. He also highlighted the potential for collaboration in biotechnology, computerization, cybersecurity, electronic commerce and renewable energy sources.

According to Blanco, fields such as tourism, culture, commerce and sports will benefit from this city, which has among its objectives the holding of regular and thematic events, as well as the organization of trips to the island for groups of tourists and Chinese investors.

Likewise, Blanco stressed that the island was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Hangzhou is the head of the Zhejiang province, and is one of the places where the Chinese civilization was born. It is also one of the seven ancient capitals, which explains its position among the most famous tourist cities in the Asian giant country.

The sixth edition of this international day was dedicated to the Asian Games, of which the city will host this month, and to the Belt and Road Initiative, in which Cuba participates.