Havana, Cuba.- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) approved a document that will serve as the basis for the debates that will follow up on the decisions adopted during its 8th Congress held last April, Granma newspaper reported Friday.

The meeting of the highest body of the Communist Party of Cuba was held this week and was headed by the first secretary of the organization, Miguel Díaz-Canel. The meeting insisted on keeping alive the proposals of the Congress.

The approved text summarizes ideas, concepts, and guidelines extracted from the Central Report, the closing speech delivered by Diaz-Canel, and the documents derived from the working commissions of the party meeting. It will be analyzed in the grassroots groups of the PCC and the Young Communist League.

It will also be studied by the leaders of the mass organizations and the Government. It will be made available on various websites, and the University of Informatics Sciences developed an application for consultation, which can be downloaded from Cuba’s official Android application store.

Díaz-Canel emphasized the need to seek the changes required by the management of the PCC and its proper working relationship with the State, the Government, and the mass organizations.

During the Political Bureau meeting, its members also evaluated the proposed legislation on the Courts of Justice, the Administrative Process, the Procedural Code, the Criminal Process, and the proposed decree-law on Electoral Violations and their effects.

These regulations respond to the development of constitutional precepts since the new Magna Carta significantly strengthened the regime of rights and guarantees of individuals, such as full access to justice and due process.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to examine issues related to the country’s economic situation.