Washington, United States.- The City of Cambridge, in the US state of Massachusetts, has joined other localities in the northern country, requesting the Biden administration to restore the engagement with Cuba initiated by President Barack Obama.

Under the title “Ending the U.S. embargo on Cuba”, its City Council approved a Policy Order in favor of the full restoration of trade and travel between the two countries, encouraging US Federal and state government to work with Cuba in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and decrying the harshness of current US policies that are especially hard on Cuban families both on the island and in the US.

The document also urges the United States Congress to promulgate and pass legislation that will finally end the unsuccessful and harmful 59-year economic, financial, and commercial embargo and travel restrictions on US citizens.

The City Council of Chicago issued a similar resolution late February, urging the Biden administration to lift the economic blockade on the island.