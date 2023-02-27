Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Canada will hold the 5th Inter-Foreign Ministry Political Consultation Session in this capital on Tuesday, February 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Sunday. A press release published on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry adds that the occasion will be propitious to do a comprehensive review of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Canada will hold the 5th Inter-Foreign Ministry Political Consultation Session in this capital on Tuesday, February 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Sunday.

A press release published on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry adds that the occasion will be propitious to do a comprehensive review of the state of bilateral relations and identify points of common interest to promote the agenda between both nations.

Cuba and Canada established diplomatic relations in 1945 and have maintained strong economic ties. For years, that country has been Cuba’s major tourist emitter market.

Canada has maintained a permanent stance of rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than 60 years.