Havana, Cuba.- The Italian deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, is chairing on Monday, along with her Cuban counterpart, Gerardo Peñalver, the 6th meeting of the Mechanism for Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries.

In his Twitter account, the Cuban deputy foreign minister noted that it is an honor to receive Sereni, as part of the official visit she is paying to the Caribbean island starting on Sunday.

For her part, Cuban Ambassador to Italy Mirta Granda tweeted that it will be an opportunity to strengthen political and cooperation relations between the two countries.

Sereni’s agenda in Cuba includes a working lunch with a delegation of business people from Italy, as well as meetings with government authorities, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil, and Deputy Minister of Justice Rosabel Gamon.

In the same way, fruitful meetings and visits to cooperation projects that are carried out in Cuba with Italian support will take place, Inalvis Bonachea, director of Trade Policy with Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, wrote on Twitter.

Another moment of the visit will be the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Cuba and Italy for development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the European nation informed.