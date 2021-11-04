Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- Daria Abreu, chair of the International Choir Festival, highlighted the foreign support to Cuba by the remarkable response of many countries to the call for the 34th edition that will begin here tomorrow.

The choral director was asked about the support received from artists and intellectuals in defense of the Cuban Revolution, on destabilizing attempts are being plotted, she answered that she was proud of being Cuban, and she noted how much Cubans can show in culture.

Abreu said that when one travels and lives outside Cuba for a while, it is possible to compare and appraise in the best way the immense cultural work developed, of which she is part because of everything she has learned and carries in her heart.

Cuba is a great country and in many places they love and respect us, she emphasized, referring in particular to the development of choral music, with a movement that exhibits strength and quality throughout the national territory.

On the verge of its inauguration tomorrow, the oldest event dedicated to full-voice singing on Cuban soil, concerts are taking place on Wednesday in the neighborhoods, where the sound proposals of the Orfeon Santiago, the Coro Madrigalista and the Camerata Musica Aurea can be enjoyed and appreciated.

With 60 years after the initiative of the National Music Prize Electo Silva, the encounter will be extended until November 7th, with recitals in various cultural venues and a show in the central Cespedes Park that will put the finishing touch to five days of vocal plenitude.

The reverence of that meeting will recognize the legacy of Masters Guido Lopez Gavilan and Calixto Alvarez, in addition to evoking the 25th anniversary of the Cuban Mass, composed by Jose Maria Vitier.