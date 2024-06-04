Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 5th International Convention Cuba-Health, scheduled for April 2025 in Havana, began its preparations to debate the confrontation of future pandemics and the impact of climate change.

Authorities from the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) explained that the convention will also address the safety and quality of medical care, chronic diseases and their growing burden of mortality and morbidity, and emerging and re-emerging diseases.

Research and innovation, as well as the training of human resources, will also have space within the event.

The convention will also have other associated events like the 16th Health for All Trade Fair and the 2nd Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair.

The director of Science and Technological Innovation of Minsap, Dr. Ileana Morales, said that the participants will evaluate the inclusion of health in public policies, as well as in the strategies, organization and economic bases that support health activity, the new processes of renewal of primary care, and their implications for healthcare services.

She highlighted that both associated fairs will take place in parallel, and will make it possible to show scientific and technological advances in the field of health, advanced technologies and innovative business models.