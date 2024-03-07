Havana, Cuba.- Cuba finalizes details for the 14th International Computer Convention and Fair to be held from March 18 to 22 at Havana’s Convention Palace and the Pabexpo fairgrounds, with the motto For a digital society.

The First Deputy Minister of Communications, Wilfredo González, explained that representatives from 16 countries have confirmed their presence at the scientific forum, while some 67 companies dedicated to information technology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, have already participated in the exhibition.

González pointed out that it is no coincidence that the central motto of both events is For a digital society, when computerization and digitalization are for Cuba a pillar of government management, supported by the highest authorities of the nation.

He added that the convention on its opening day has a high-level panel planned to debate digital transformation and its challenges, while its agenda will be completed with nine scientific events and eight keynote conferences.

There will also be special sessions: 5th University-Business Workshop on Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs); Governance and digital transformation in the information society; and Human capital management in the ICT sector, with a gender focus.

According to the Cuban official, in this edition Cybersecurity will have a day dedicated to the current global panorama and future trends, its role and importance in governance and its management in institutional web portals.

When referring to the Fair, he commented that 28 national projects will be shown at the Cuba stand, since it will be a showcase of what the more than 38 thousand professionals dedicated to the application and development of ICT do.

The event is expected to have the presence of more than a thousand exhibitors and professionals of the field, as well as the private sector.