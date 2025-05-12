Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) reiterated its firm rejection of attempts to falsify and manipulate the history of World War II (1939-1945) and glorify Nazism.

In a statement by the International Relations Commission, the Cuban legislature considered the denial of the decisive contribution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) to the Allied victory over Germany to be immoral and offensive.

Below is the full text, published on the Parliament’s official website on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over fascism, which was celebrated this May 9th.

Statement of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power against the falsification of the history of World War II and the glorification of Nazism.

The National Assembly of People’s Power reiterates its firmest rejection of attempts to falsify and manipulate history; and, understanding the meaning of fascism as the most complete expression of reactionary bourgeois and imperialist thought, recognizes the decisive role of the USSR in the eradication of Nazism and fascism.

The victory of the Red Army marked a milestone in contemporary history. Millions of people died defending not only the USSR, but the world, from the Nazi hordes. Millions of Soviet people also died in the concentration camps created by Hitler.

The Great Victory was made possible by the steadfastness and courage of the Soviet people, of the peoples who, heroically and decisively, defeated the Nazi-fascist forces during World War II. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

The denial of the USSR’s decisive contribution to the Allied victory over Germany, the glorification of Nazi criminals and their accomplices, and the demolition and desecration of monuments to Soviet soldiers are immoral and offensive actions.

The modern system of international relations and the creation of the United Nations owe everything achieved to date to the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II.

Cuba has supported the annual adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution entitled: “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to exacerbating contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance,” as well as UN General Assembly resolution 79/272 of March 4, 2025, entitled “Eightieth anniversary of the end of the Second World War,” co-sponsored by 54 states.

The National Assembly of People’s Power of the Republic of Cuba reiterates its condemnation and concern over the increasingly offensive military doctrine of the United States and its NATO allies outside its borders, the aggressive rhetoric, and the unilateral sanctions against Russia, which are the root causes and have contributed to exacerbating regional and international confrontation and tensions and prolonging the conflict in Europe.

We Cuban parliamentarians defend international law and are committed to the Charter of the United Nations, the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in Havana at the Second CELAC Summit in 2014, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to international peace and security.

Any attempt to falsify history, rehabilitate and glorify Nazism, fascism, and militarism must be condemned.

Cuba emphasizes the primary responsibility of the UN in maintaining international peace and security, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The 80th anniversary of this momentous event is also a day to remember, honor, and reflect on the lessons learned from the victory over fascism, the result of the courage of millions of people who fought on different fronts.

This commemoration takes place in a context where fascist ideology and practices are trying to reinvent themselves in a variety of forms, reminding us of the cruel and ruthless spirit that remains in the minds of oligarchic and imperialist elites in various countries around the world.

On the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism, reflecting on the past is an opportunity to draw from it the necessary lessons to guide us in the present and the future, as we all face the immense challenge of always honoring the memory of our heroes and preserving peace.