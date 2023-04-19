Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Candidacy Commission, Consuelo Baeza, explained today to the deputies of the Cuban Parliament that, after consulting the legislators, it was proposed to reelect the current leadership of that body. Baeza said that the members of the Legislative recognized the professional experience of the current president, Juan Esteban Lazo, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Candidacy Commission, Consuelo Baeza, explained today to the deputies of the Cuban Parliament that, after consulting the legislators, it was proposed to reelect the current leadership of that body.

Baeza said that the members of the Legislative recognized the professional experience of the current president, Juan Esteban Lazo, who from 2013 to the present led the main processes of the nation, contributed to the improvement of the organs of the People’s Power, and has been a deputy for more than 40 years.

They also took into account the merits of the vice-president, Ana María Mari, who has proven leadership capacity and revolutionary commitment. Similar criteria were given to Homero Acosta, who serves as Secretary of the Parliament.

In the plenary, the deputies reaffirmed their support to the Candidacy.