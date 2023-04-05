Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the chiefs, officers, and combatants of the Central Army on the 62nd anniversary of its founding. Central Region Army: 62 years of victories, said the president on Twitter, who showed his pride […]

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the chiefs, officers, and combatants of the Central Army on the 62nd anniversary of its founding.

Central Region Army: 62 years of victories, said the president on Twitter, who showed his pride in this exemplary organization of which he was a member.

With the tweet, Díaz-Canel shared an article from the Granma newspaper where he reviewed the celebration, on Monday, of the political act and military ceremony in Ciego de Avila, on the creation of this army.

According to the text, the ceremony was presided over by Army Corps General Joaquin Quintas Solá, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and deputy minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), government leaders, main chiefs of this Ministry, and the presidents of the Defense Councils of the five provinces of the Central Territory.

Several decorations were also awarded, such as the medal for Exemplary Service to reserve Brigadier General Henry Lowery del Pozo; the Abel Santamaria medal to Major Yosvany Jardines Gonzalez, as well as the membership cards of the Young Communist League and the Communist Party of Cuba and the promotion in military ranks to youths, chiefs, officers, retired military commanders and to State agencies and entities.