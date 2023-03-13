Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel greeted the return of the Caribbean nation’s medical brigade that collaborated in Türkiye, after the earthquakes that devastated several areas of that nation last February 6. In his Twitter profile, the dignitary wrote: […]

Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel greeted the return of the Caribbean nation’s medical brigade that collaborated in Türkiye, after the earthquakes that devastated several areas of that nation last February 6.

In his Twitter profile, the dignitary wrote: “Welcome back to the Homeland after writing a glorious page of solidarity, altruism, and friendship”.

The members of the ‘Henry Reeve Brigade returned the day before after treating some 3,755 patients in 24 days of work, including 620 children.

In statements to Prensa Latina news agency, the head of this solidarity group, Juan Carlos Dupuy described as timely, professional, and beautiful work carried out by the 32 collaborators from the Antillean nation