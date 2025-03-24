Cuba calls threats against migrants in the United States cynical

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today criticized the threats of deportation against migrants from the island made by United States politicians.

“The threat by anti-Cuban politicians to deport Cubans who have emigrated to the US is an act of cruel cynicism,” the Foreign Minister stated on the social network X.

He commented that Cubans are “pushed” and “encouraged” to leave the island by the hardships caused by the economic blockade imposed by Washington.

Rodríguez also asserted that “the government of that country itself encouraged them to lie upon arriving at the border to protect them as refugees.”

The Donald Trump administration announced last Friday the revocation of temporary legal status for more than 350,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, effective April 24.

With this decision, Trump ends the so-called “humanitarian parole” granted during Joe Biden’s administration to these citizens, allowing them to legally enter the United States and remain there for a maximum period of two years.

Thus, Biden sought to curb irregular migration to the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The recently announced measure will place hundreds of thousands of people in an uncertain situation, at the risk of eventual expulsion from that country.

In recent days, several US politicians have supported Trump’s measure and, like the president, have referred to and addressed the migrants with insults and intimidation.