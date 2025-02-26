Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has denounced the decision announced today on the suspension of visas associated with Cuba’s international medical cooperation agreements.

“This represents the seventh measure of unjustified aggression against our population in a month. Marco Rubio once again puts his personal agenda ahead of the interests of the United States,” said the Cuban foreign minister in X.

“This decision, based on falsehoods and coercion, seeks to affect the health services of millions in Cuba and the world, to benefit special interest groups for which Rubio does guarantee the squandering of funds from the American taxpayer,” said Bruno Rodríguez.