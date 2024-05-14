Conference on agriculture will be held between Cuba and the United States

Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of the agricultural sphere from Cuba and the United States will begin a 5th bilateral conference, given the interest in establishing normal and mutually advantageous economic and commercial relations.

The opening of the meeting will take place at the capital’s Hotel Nacional, declared a National Monument in 1998 and registered in the Memory of the World Register of UNESCO since 2008.

In President Díaz-Canel’s words when receiving this February an American delegation made up of Secretaries of Agriculture and other executives, the US agricultural sector has always worked to find ways that break down walls.

In the opinion of experts, the activism of American farmers was fundamental for their country’s Congress to approve the Sanctions Reform law in 2000 and the expansion of exports, which allowed the Caribbean island to buy food there, although in disadvantageous conditions imposed by anti-Cuban sectors.