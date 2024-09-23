Bruno Rodriguez participates in meeting with Cuban residents in the United States

New York, United States.- With the presence of Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, the V Meeting of Cuban Residents in the United States is taking place Saturday in New York City.

Through X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared images of the preparations for the event and assured that everything was ready to receive its participants.

Without a doubt, it will be an important space to promote exchange and strengthen unity among Cubans, the text added.

The Cuban Foreign Minister arrived in New York this Friday to fulfill an agenda that also includes participation in the Summit of the Future and a bilateral program in the United States.

Bruno Rodríguez heads the delegation that will attend the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.