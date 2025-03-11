Cuba and Burkina Faso to strengthen relations with Cuban Foreign Minister’s visit

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Enhancing bilateral ties and collaboration will be the primary objective of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla’s discussions with Burkinabé officials during his forthcoming visit to the nation.

This information was shared by the Cuban ambassador to Ouagadougou, Nadieska Navarro Barro, following her meeting with the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo, who expressed a desire to discuss these matters with Rodríguez.

The head of Cuban diplomacy began a working trip to South Africa this Monday, marking the start of a tour that will also include Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

Cuba has offered medical cooperation to Ouagadougou for 39 uninterrupted years, being the brigade located in this capital the most recognized by the local authorities and the population in general, Navarro Barro commented.

Cuba has been providing medical assistance to Ouagadougou for the past 39 years without interruption.

According to Navarro, the medical team based in the capital has earned a reputation for excellence among local authorities and the general public.