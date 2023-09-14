Brasilia, Brazil.- Vice President Geraldo Alckmin advocated today to resume and strengthen Brazil’s relations with Cuba, when he received Cuban ambassador to Brazil, Adolfo Curbelo.

“There is room and potential for growth, and we will work together to promote mutual gains between our countries,” Alckmin said, quoted by the Diplomacy Business portal.

The site assures that there was such a meeting, following the measures adopted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to restore the agenda in Latin America.

During the conversation, both addressed important issues such as agricultural production and food industry, tourism, renewable energies and health. In 2022, trade exchange between Brazil and Cuba registered a 60 percent recovery compared to the previous year, with total values of 293 million dollars.

The day before, the Brazilian ambassador to Cuba, Christian Vargas, confirmed to TV 247 that the two nations will close agreements, mainly on cooperation in the agricultural area of energy transition, during Lula’s trip to Havana, scheduled for this week, when he will participate in the Summit of the Group of 77 and China.