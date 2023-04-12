Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has ratified its willingness to develop ties with Malta, in order to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the island’s Foreign Ministry reported on Twitter. Both nations signed on September 26, 2019, in New York City, a memorandum of understanding to strengthen ties and collaboration. Cuba thanks Malta […]

