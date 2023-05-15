Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Algeria ratified the will to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations and boost economic, trade, and cooperation ties, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Twitter. According to the top representative of the diplomacy of this Antillean nation, this was reaffirmed in a telephone conversation held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs […]

