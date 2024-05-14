Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs today congratulated the people and government of Paraguay, on the occasion of its National Day.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry ratified on X the will to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that unite both nations.

The date remembers the 213th anniversary of the independence of the South American country from its colonial metropolis Spain, after the May Revolution, as the events of May 14 and 15, 1811 are known.

It also contemplates the country’s refusal to become part of what were called the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata and years later, the Argentine Confederation, which sought to include Paraguay as a province.