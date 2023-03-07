Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez considered the International Treaty on Marine Biodiversity, outside national jurisdiction, a historic and beneficial fact for southern nations. In his Twitter account, the foreign minister said that the so-called BBJN “agreed after complex discussions preceded by 10 years of negotiation, is the historic text that marks a milestone […]

