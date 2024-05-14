Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Autonomous Community of Galicia today completed a work tour of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.

The Cuban mission, which previously visited the Basque Country and Cantabria, held work sessions at the Lugo Council, where it was received by Mayor Paula Aravellos.

Immediately afterwards, it had an exchange with the president of the provincial council, José Tomé, where they discussed the future Galician presence at the Havana International Fair with its own stand.

The delegation of the Caribbean island also made visits to production centers in the agri-food sector and bilateral meetings with companies interested in identifying potential.

It also visited the headquarters of the Confederation of Businessmen of Galicia, where the delegation received an update on the trade balance between Galicia and Cuba; and the Galician Institute for Economic Promotion, an entity that provides support to the internationalization effort of Galician companies.

Previously, the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Carricarte, held various meetings with authorities of the Autonomous Community of Cantabria, Spain.

Leading a business mission from the Caribbean island to Spain, Carricarte completed the tour of the northern regions of the Iberian country.

Likewise, he spoke with Ainhoa ??Ondarzabal, director of the Basque Agency for Internationalization; Javier Zubia, Director of the Gipuzkoa Chamber of Commerce, and Saturnino Ornazabal, president of the Association of Basque Businessmen in Cuba.

The largest of the Antilles is the fifth destination for Basque exports to Latin America. More than 40 companies from that territory, most of them industrial in nature, are established in Cuba.