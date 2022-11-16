Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba and Algeria on Tuesday expressed their deep interest in strengthening relations in health sector and biopharmaceutical industry at a meeting held between Cuban Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal and his Algerian counterpart Abdelhak Saihi. At the meeting, Mr. Saihi claimed “medical cooperation between our nations is based on historical principles […]

At the meeting, Mr. Saihi claimed “medical cooperation between our nations is based on historical principles and solidarity”.

Saihi also expressed his country’s interest in strengthening relations in different areas including professional trainings as well as the chance of technology progress with the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry.

In this regard, Portal shared the willingness to support professional training, which can contribute to developing Algerian healthcare system.

Portal added both nations are also interested in promoting joint work on greater drug registration in both directions and thus favor commercialization of innovative products of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological industry, for the benefit of both peoples´ health.