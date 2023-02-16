Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said on Wednesday that the signing of a new agreement with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelhak Saihi, strengthens cooperation between the two healthcare systems. Portal wrote that on Twitter, after signing the accord during the 23rd session of the Intergovernmental Mixed Commission and the Cuba-Algeria Business […]

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said on Wednesday that the signing of a new agreement with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelhak Saihi, strengthens cooperation between the two healthcare systems.

Portal wrote that on Twitter, after signing the accord during the 23rd session of the Intergovernmental Mixed Commission and the Cuba-Algeria Business Forum, which concluded on Tuesday, when the Cuban Health minister met with Algerian Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Abdelhak Saihi, and both officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in the sector.

In this regard, Portal thanked Algeria for its confidence in the Cuban specialists and its Health Ministry’s support for the Cuban medical brigade, made up of more than 900 professionals.

The health officials called to expand medical cooperation, joint research and scientific exchange between Algeria’s Pasteur Institute and Cuba’s Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included developing and producing vaccines against current African diseases, advancing technology transfer with the biopharmaceutical industry and promoting exchange between regulatory agencies.