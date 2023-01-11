Camagüey, Cuba.- Cuba-Azerbaijan bilateral relations are currently strengthened thanks to solidarity signs especially among the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) members. Prensa Latina interviewed Mahir Qurbanov, director of the Center for Caucasian-Ibero-American Thought via Whatsapp, who intends to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Spanish-speaking nations. “We have mechanisms with Spanish-speaking nations´ media outlets so that more is […]

Camagüey, Cuba.- Cuba-Azerbaijan bilateral relations are currently strengthened thanks to solidarity signs especially among the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) members.

Prensa Latina interviewed Mahir Qurbanov, director of the Center for Caucasian-Ibero-American Thought via Whatsapp, who intends to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Spanish-speaking nations.

“We have mechanisms with Spanish-speaking nations´ media outlets so that more is learned about processes in the South Caucasus. It´s essential these countries to know our nation,” Qurbanov stated.

Qurbanov also emphasized his country is organizing international conferences for a better exchange with Spanish-speaking nations´ experts and businessmen to invest in all regions and to cooperate economically.

With dozens of coordinators in various states, the entity intends “to carry out political and economic analyses precisely in the South Caucasus, as well as to establish multifaceted cooperation with various centers and organizations and governmental agencies,” Qurbanov said.

“We know that Cuba is a strategic partner in Latin America for us, because we have seen it has always tried to maintain relations with Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

This cooperation to non-aligned countries “will allow us to establish important relations despite the geographical distance, as it was proved by the medical brigade that arrived in here amid the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“It is crucial solidarity prevails among NAM member States, we have condemned at UN, for example, the criminal blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba,” he said.