Minsk, Belarus.-The status of bilateral relations between Belarus and Cuba was the focus of a meeting in Minsk between the deputy foreign minister of the Eastern European country, Evgeny Shestakov, and the island’s ambassador to that nation, Juan Valdés.

Shestakov and Valdés reviewed the main projects and areas of cooperation in the commercial, economic, scientific, technical, educational, and cultural fields during the encounter held at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry headquarters, reported Prensa Latina.

Representatives of both nations signed on January 15 collaboration agreements in the educational and tourism areas. The first of these is a memorandum of cooperation signed by the Republican Institute of Professional Education of the Belarusian Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Technical and Professional Training of a similar ministry in Cuba.

Concerning the leisure industry, the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and the Belarusian Ministry of Tourism and Sports signed a memorandum of understanding.