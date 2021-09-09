Havana, Cuba.- Directors of Foreign Ministries of Cuba and Denmark on Wednesday recognized in a virtual meeting their interest in promoting bilateral relations and developing cooperation projects between both countries.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) website, the virtual meeting was attended by the Director of MINREX´s Division for Europe and Canada Gisela García and the Director of Denmark´s Division for Asia, Latin America and Oceania Thomas Lehmann.

Both officials addressed the significance of strengthening ties in political and economic sectors, and highlighted the mutual interests to implement joint cooperation projects.

Ms. Gisela García thanked Denmark´s support for the resolution against the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Both sides also underlined the cooperation established in the multilateral sphere and multiple aspects on international issues.