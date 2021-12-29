Hanoi, Vietnam.- At the 39th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Tuesday, Vietnam and Cuba agreed to create conditions for their enterprises to take more advantage of tariff preferences in order to increase trade and bilateral cooperation.

Co-chaired by Vietnamese Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, the two parties reviewed the Action Plan to implement the 2021-2025 Economic Agenda.

In this context, and in a virtual format, they agreed to continue developing Vietnam’s advisory program for rice and corn harvesting in Cuba, as well as aquaculture, as a contribution to food security in the country.

The Cuban delegation pledged to create conditions for various Vietnamese companies with investments in Cuba to go ahead with their projects.

The Cuban Health Ministry reiterated its willingness to complete the shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam and to transfer the technology for the production of the vaccines, so that the Asian country can manufacture them.

The delegations also agreed to further intensify cooperation in agriculture, food processing, construction, renewable energies, science and technology, information and communications, tourism, education, customs, banking and finance, sports and labor and social affairs, among other sectors.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding on collaboration in culture was signed.

On December 2, 1960, Cuba became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam.