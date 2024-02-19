Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Russia are seeking to strengthen their strategic relations today, in the framework of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, in Havana.

Lavrov will lay a wreath at the José Martí Memorial before his meeting with Rodríguez Parrilla, with whom he will analyse the strengthening of political ties, the regional and international situation, as well as economic and trade cooperation, among other issues.

The two countries have long-standing relations, based on traditional ties of friendship between the peoples of the two states.

Russia traditionally supports the resolution presented by Cuba to the UN General Assembly on the need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for more than six decades.

Lavrov rejected the US blockade at almost every high-level session of the UN General Assembly from 2014 to 2023, although he also did so publicly in other settings.

In addition, the State Duma (Russia’s lower house) has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the US blockade since 2014, while the Federation Council (Senate) has done so since 2016.

Cuba recognises the importance of cooperation and investment from Russia, which is involved in various spheres of the island’s development programme until 2030, the Foreign Ministry stresses.

The government of this Caribbean country reaffirms its intention to maintain the development of ties in all fields of mutual interest, as well as to implement documents approved by the two states.

Cuba is also grateful for the help provided by Russia during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with regard to the production of oxygen, food and other medical supplies .