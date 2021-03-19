Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov and Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia analyzed in Moscow ways to promote cooperation in that industry.

Prensa Latina reported that the meeting took place on Thursday in an atmosphere of friendship and respect inherent to the Russian-Cuban dialogue.

The two parties reaffirmed their ‘consistent’ position concerning the struggle for the immediate lifting of the U.S. blockade of Cuba, stated the Russian Foreign Ministry in a note quoted by Prensa Latina.

They also categorically rejected the use of unilateral sanctions that violate the UN Charter and international law norms and principles.

Riyadkov and Garcia exchanged views on some current issues on the international and regional agendas and expressed their nations’ interest in joining efforts in confronting Covid-19.

In Russia, the Cuban Tourism minister participated in the Moscow International Tourism Fair (MITT 2021), which concluded Thursday.

The main objective of Cuba’s presence at MITT 2021 was to promote flights by Russian airlines to the Caribbean island, especially Aeroflot, and to promote the reopening of more tourist destinations for travelers from this nation.