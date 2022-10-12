Montevideo, Uruguay.- The blockade the United States exercises against Cuba could not prevent the sending of aid from the Uruguayan solidarity movement with the island, a well-known promoter of that cause said on Wednesday. Gabriela Cultelli, an activist of the Uruguayan Anti-imperialist Committee of Solidarity with Cuba and the Peoples of the World, denounced in […]

Montevideo, Uruguay.- The blockade the United States exercises against Cuba could not prevent the sending of aid from the Uruguayan solidarity movement with the island, a well-known promoter of that cause said on Wednesday.

Gabriela Cultelli, an activist of the Uruguayan Anti-imperialist Committee of Solidarity with Cuba and the Peoples of the World, denounced in an interview with Prensa Latina that the Bank of the Republic of Uruguay did not transfer to Havana funds collected here to help the Caribbean nation in the recovery from damages caused by Hurricane Ian.

The argument was the punitive measures imposed by Washington to suffocate the Cubans, Cultelli stressed.

The resources were symbolically delivered to Cuban Ambassador Zulán Popa on October 8, on the occasion of a ceremony in homage to Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara.

Gabriela Cultelli stressed that her people have historically been in solidarity with the cause of the Cuban Revolution, even before the foundation of the Committee.

She explained that the organizations integrated into the Committee, where she represents the Uruguayan chapter of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity, are participating in those efforts.

She predicts that in November, “the peoples of the world will condemn this policy” when the United Nations General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution against the US blockade for the 30th time.