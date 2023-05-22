Havana, Cuba.- Nana Yuliana, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Cuba, began a visit to Guantanamo on Saturday, where she expressed her satisfaction at being in the land that inspired the world-famous song “La Guantanamera”, which, she said, she heard in her country many years ago. The ambassador commented that the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Nana Yuliana, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Cuba, began a visit to Guantanamo on Saturday, where she expressed her satisfaction at being in the land that inspired the world-famous song “La Guantanamera”, which, she said, she heard in her country many years ago.

The ambassador commented that the visit to the easternmost Cuban province is to get closer to its cultural, historical, and geographical singularities, and explore the possibilities of commercial exchange between her country and the so-called Cuban high east.

Accompanied by members of the Indonesian mission in Havana, Nana Yuliana arrived at the headquarters of the provincial government of People’s Power, where she was received by Carlos Raul Martinez Turro, coordinator of Programs and Objectives, and Alejandro Louit Correa, director of International Relations.

Both officials explained to the Indonesian diplomat the socio-economic, geographic, and cultural characteristics of the territory, as well as the plans and projects contemplated in the Integral Development Strategy until 2030.

During the dialogue, they recalled the close friendly relations between Indonesia and Cuba, their common points on issues on the international agenda, and as members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

They also highlighted the support of that island nation to the demand for the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba more than six decades ago.

During her stay, the diplomat plans to meet with executives of the Agroforestry and Coco Baracoa company, one of the two export poles of Guantánamo, and in factories, production centers, and tourist places of the first village, while in the city of Guantánamo, she will hold exchanges with companies affiliated to the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba.

Bilateral relations between the two countries date back to the visit of Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara to Jakarta in July 1959 and the subsequent stay in Havana of President Kusno Sosrodihardjo, Sukarno, to establish ties with then Prime Minister Fidel Castro Ruz in January 1960.