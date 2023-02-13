Havana, Cuba.- Omar Bulsán, Ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to Cuba, highlighted the significance that the legacy of Commander Fidel Castro currently has for his people. In statements to Prensa Latina, the diplomat reminded that the historic leader of the Revolution is admired and serves as an example to many generations of […]

In statements to Prensa Latina, the diplomat reminded that the historic leader of the Revolution is admired and serves as an example to many generations of Saharawi citizens, who grew up under the permanent solidarity of the Cubans.

He remarked, Fidel´s constant denunciations in international tribunes about Morocco’s human rights violations, which continue nowadays, despite all United Nations resolutions on the self-determination of Western Sahara.

“The Sahrawi refugees are living in 31 camps, where they suffer atrocities, shortages, and essential items, without access to various services, amid the silence of many nations and international organizations,” he emphasized.

The diplomat told Prensa Latina that Cuba has always identified itself with the struggle of the Saharawi people even before the 1973 National liberatrion war, still under the Spanish colony. Spain later ceded those territories to Morocco and Mauritania.

Cuba and SADR established diplomatic relations in the 1980s when both nations’ embassies opened.

Before that, political exchanges were being conducted between the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba and the members of the Polisario Front.