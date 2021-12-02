Havana, Cuba.- Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Prensa Latina news agency, in this capital, where he was welcomed by its president, Luis Enrique Gonzalez.

During the cordial meeting, the parties spoke about the good relations between Prensa Latina and Xinhua news agency, as well as their work to disseminate the truth about the two peoples’ struggle to build socialism and a fairer society.

Ma and Gonzalez agreed on the need to join forces to counteract the distortion of Cuba’s and China’s realities by western media and the fake news on the Internet and social media.

Another topic discussed was the importance of Prensa Latina’s and Xinhua’s work for mutual knowledge between the two countries.

Gonzalez briefed the ambassador about the daily work and the scope of the news agency, a multimedia outlet that provides services in several languages and has correspondents in more than 30 countries in all continents.