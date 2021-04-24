Kiev, Ukraine.- The US economic, commercial and financial blockade States against Cuba hinders the country’s economic and social development, denounced Havana’s Ambassador to Ukraine Natacha Diaz, according to the local press.

In an interview for the Ukrainian weekly 2000, the diplomat pointed out that such policy has an impact on the welfare of Cubans, as well as on the implementation of Cuba’s National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

She commented on how last year the Trump government used the Covid-19 crisis to tighten the blockade against Cuba, which hindered the country’s capabilities in fighting against the pandemic.

Diaz noted that the genocidal character of the US policy against Cuba was tightened amid the fight against the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, especially in its extraterritorial component.

In that sense, the measures against Cuba deprived its people of mechanical lung ventilators, facemasks, diagnostic kits, protective goggles, suits, gloves, reagents and other medical supplies necessary for the management of the Covid-19 disease, she said.

The ambassador reiterated that the US blockade against Cuba is a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of Cubans deeming as an act of genocide according to the regulations of international law.