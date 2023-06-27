Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed solidarity with the people and government of Chile on behalf of Cuba, due to the effects caused by the intense rains of recent days. On Twitter, the Cuban Foreign Minister also expressed condolences to the relatives and relatives of the victims of the hydrometeorological […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed solidarity with the people and government of Chile on behalf of Cuba, due to the effects caused by the intense rains of recent days.

On Twitter, the Cuban Foreign Minister also expressed condolences to the relatives and relatives of the victims of the hydrometeorological phenomenon.

The rainfall began last Friday since a frontal system began to affect the country, and as a consequence, so far there have been two deaths, six missing, isolated towns and damage to homes and infrastructure.

The government declared a State of Catastrophe throughout the center-south of the country from Valparaíso to Biobío, which allows expediting the delivery of resources to the victims.

A preliminary balance of the local authorities estimates that the number of victims rises to 4 thousand and there are almost 10 thousand people isolated.