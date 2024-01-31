Havana, Cuba.- Belize and Cuba analyzed issues of bilateral interest during a meeting, where Belize ratified support against the United States blockade of the Antillean nation.

According to an official statement, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Francis Fonseca, addressed these issues when receiving the ambassador of Havana in Belmopan, María Caridad Balaguer.

Fonseca ratified Belize’s position in favor of lifting the blockade and against the inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which hinder the development and well-being of the island’s people.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1995 and enjoy cooperation in the spheres of health, sports and the environment. Different agreements have been signed in the context of the visit of the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño, to Cuba in 2022 and that of President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Belize in 2023.