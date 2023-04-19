Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs of the Ethiopian House of Representatives, Dima Nogo, and the Cuban ambassador, Jorge Lefebre, discussed today the strengthening of bilateral ties. Nogo highlighted the friendly relationship between the two countries for a long time and Cuba’s accompaniment in the fight for […]

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs of the Ethiopian House of Representatives, Dima Nogo, and the Cuban ambassador, Jorge Lefebre, discussed today the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Nogo highlighted the friendly relationship between the two countries for a long time and Cuba’s accompaniment in the fight for Ethiopia’s sovereignty against external expansionist attempts. Similarly, he promised to work together with the Cuban side in several areas of cooperation to improve the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Lefebre, for his part, recalled that the time-tested relationship between the two countries is expressed in many ways and now is the time to strengthen parliamentary and people-to-people ties at a higher level. He emphasized that Cuba supported Ethiopia in education, health and military services.