Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s HeberNasvac vaccine against hepatitis B has demonstrated its effectiveness in several countries around the world.

The immunogen was used in South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Hong Kong, with a positive impact on the subjects treated, a result that allowed the vaccine to receive the endorsement of their respective regulatory authorities.

In 80 percent of people, the presence of the virus in the blood had a considerable decrease, to less than 10,000 particles per milliliter. This implies that, although the patient continues to be infected, the risk of suffering complications such as fibrosis decreases, the final result of which can be cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Even five years after the vaccine was administered, 80 percent of individuals maintain controlled viral load and in 50 percent it is not detectable.

HeberNasvac -which has the collaboration of the French company Abivax- received recognition for its effectiveness in the therapy of hepatitis B, at the Annual Congress of the American Society of Liver Diseases.

The decrease in the incidence of hepatitis B in Cuba implies that it is not considered a health problem, and the country aspires to its total elimination by 2030, in line with the aspiration of the World Health Organization.