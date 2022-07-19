Havana, Cuba.- Cuban professor and activist Carlos Lazo on Tuesday announced that friends of the Caribbean nation will hold a World Caravan on Sunday for the end of the US blockade.

Lazo wrote on social media that once again “we will ask the Biden administration to fulfill its electoral promises and put an end to the sanctions that fall on the Cuban people.”

The streets in Miami and 20 other cities around the world will raise their voices to demand the elimination of the genocidal policy that has limited the development and quality of life of the Cuban people for more than 60 years, he said.

“Join us, sister! Join us, brother! Down with the blockade that suffocates the Cuban people! Let’s build #BridgesofLove!,” Lazo wrote on Facebook.

A video broadcast on that social media stated that the caravanists will demand the maintenance of US flights to Cuban provinces, the resumption of the family reunification program, as well as the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.