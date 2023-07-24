Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated Sunday that medical collaboration with sister nations continues, as an emblematic feature of the Caribbean island’s foreign policy, despite slander from the United States. The head of state argued that Washington’s hostile […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated Sunday that medical collaboration with sister nations continues, as an emblematic feature of the Caribbean island’s foreign policy, despite slander from the United States.

The head of state argued that Washington’s hostile policy seeks to deprive hundreds of thousands of people in the world of the quality medical services provided by professionals in that sector.

The Cuban president’s position reaffirms the denunciation made the day before by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, of a new discrediting campaign orchestrated by the White House against the island’s international medical cooperation. “The United States launched a call that allocates millionaire funds to promote a campaign against the medical collaboration of the Caribbean island in the world, based on slander,” said Rodriguez.

The leadership of the U.S. appeals again to the fanciful criterion that, there is an alleged “modern slavery and “human trafficking” that harms those who work in the health system of Cuba..

The campaign dates back to 2018 and is sustained by senators and congressmen associated with the anti-Cuban mafia in Florida and frantic officials of the U.S. State Department.

Despite numerous obstacles to this internationalist activity, Cuba started 2023 with 23,792 collaborators in the sector in 56 countries; as a result of that humanist act, in the last 59 years of collaboration, more than two billion patients have been attended worldwide.