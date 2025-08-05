Share

Havana, Cuba.- Homero Acosta Álvarez, secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), thanked the members of the Medicuba Spain Brigade for their continued solidarity and support for the Cuban people on Monday.

According to the Parliament’s report on the social network X, Acosta Álvarez received representatives of the group at the National Capitol, updating them on the work of the Cuban legislature and the mechanisms for democratic participation in the country.

The Medicuba Spain Brigade arrived on the island on July 22, via the province of Santiago de Cuba, to participate in repair and painting work at educational centers in that eastern province.

The group transported 66 packages of medical, school, and sports equipment, in addition to their personal belongings, donated by charitable organizations and individuals.