Havana, Cuba.— Cuba health authorities reported on Monday 854 new COVID-9 infections and eight deaths over the last 24 hours. This is the most significant number of fatalities reported in a day since the beginning of the epidemic in March previous year.

To date, the Caribbean island accumulates 87 385 cases and 467 deaths.

On Saturday, the island reported the first pediatric death associated with COVID-19. It was a 4 year-old-girl who was also suffering from cancer.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel regretted her passing and offered condolences to her relatives.

The president said that this is sad news that marks a before and after in the course of the epidemic in the country, which had passed so far without reporting pediatric deaths.

Until Saturday, Cuba recorded an average of 1,025 people diagnosed with Covid-19 per day in April, for a total of 10,255 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

These data reflect the complex epidemiological situation throughout the national territory due to the high transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus

Havana, Matanzas, and Santiago de Cuba report the highest incidence rates in the last 15 days.