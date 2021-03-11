Havana, Cuba.- The national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 778 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Dr. Duran explained in his daily press conference on television that 4,656 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized and the total number of deaths rose to 361, while the overall number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has reached 59,157.
11 March, 2021
Cuba reports 778 new Covid-19 cases
The national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 778 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Dr. Duran explained in his daily press conference on television that 4,656 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized and the total number of deaths rose to 361, while the overall number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has reached 59,157.