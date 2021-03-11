The national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 778 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Dr. Duran explained in his daily press conference on television that 4,656 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized and the total number of deaths rose to 361, while the overall number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 has reached 59,157.