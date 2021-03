Cuba’s National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported that there were 796 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Havana, Cuba- Cuba’s National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported that there were 796 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

During his daily televised press conference Sunday morning, Dr. Durán explained that 3,448 people with the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been admitted to the country’s hospitals.

While the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 amounted to 394, and the number of people infected since March last year totals 66,758.