Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working alongside the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA) for regional integration.

The Cuban head of state stated this when he received Lesly David, the newly elected Permanent Secretary of this organization, at the Palace of the Revolution.

“It was a great pleasure to receive Ambassador Lesly David on the occasion of his first visit as Permanent Secretary of SELA,” Díaz-Canel commented on X about the meeting.

According to the Presidency’s website, the president expressed Cuba’s willingness to continue supporting the strategies proposed by SELA for economic recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean and the activities linked to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Cuban president highlighted the contribution the integration organization can make to finding ways to address the challenges facing the countries of the region today.

For his part, David, a native of Haiti who graduated in Cuba, recognized the island for its active role in the organization.

“SELA has always counted on Cuba and will continue to do so,” emphasized the executive, who highlighted the vast human capital available to Cuba.